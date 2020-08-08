Oldham Athletic have confirmed on their official club website that Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Ian Lawlor has joined on a season-long loan deal.

Oldham Athletic’s new manager Harry Kewell has continued his summer recruitment drive with the loan signing of Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.

Formerly of Man City, Lawlor has made the move to Boundary Park in a season-long loan deal, coming in to provide competition for the number one shirt.

Upon the announcement, Oldham boss Kewell spoke to the club’s official website about Lawlor’s arrival. Kewell said the former Manchester City man is the “perfect signing” for the club. He said:

“He’s the perfect signing for us. He’s creating competition, his attitude is perfect and he is going to be a great addition. His work ethic throughout his career has been top quality and the way I want to play he’s accepted the challenge straight away.

“Personally, it’s going to be a good partnership for Ian and Oldham and I’m really looking forward to it as a lot of hardwork has gone into getting this deal done this week.”

Lawlor, 25, came through Manchester City’s youth academy, spending time out on loan with Barnet and Bury before a permanent move to Doncaster Rovers in January 2017.

With Doncaster, Lawlor has played in 85 matches, keeping 24 clean sheets in the process. Now, with a loan move to Oldham Athletic confirmed, the former Republic of Ireland youth international will be looking to help Harry Kewell to a successful first season in charge of the Latics.

Oldham Athletic fans, are you happy with Lawlor’s arrival? Have your say on the deal in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Oldham Athletic news, a former Leeds United and Tranmere Rovers player has also joined the club – discover more about that story here.

Happy with Lawlor's arrival?