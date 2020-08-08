After Macauley Bonne’s successful first season with Charlton Athletic since making the step up from the National League, the Addicks should look at Notts County attacker Callum Roberts as a potential target for the summer transfer window.

Notts County were unable to secure promotion back to the Football League, falling to Harrogate Town in the play-off final. The Magpies were defeated 3-1, with winger Callum Roberts netting an impressive free-kick to give them a chance of coming back from 2-0 down.

However, Roberts’ efforts were not enough, succumbing Notts County to another season of National League football. With another season of non-league football awaiting Roberts, newly-relegated Charlton Athletic should look to swoop in with an offer.

The Addicks recruited striker Macauley Bonne from Leyton Orient last summer after a strong campaign in the National League and a move for another star from the division could be wise.

Roberts only joined Notts County in January, earning a move after netting a stunning 17 in 25 for Blyth Spartans in the first half of the season. With County, Roberts scored five goals in 10 appearances from the wing.

Since his release from Newcastle United last summer, Roberts’ inspirational performances for both Blyth Spartans and Notts County have proved he earns another shot in the Football League. He currently has two years remaining on his deal at Meadow Lane, so a fee would have to be paid to secure his services.

Charlton Athletic will be looking to bounce straight back to the Championship, so they could look to recruit a more proven option. However, the success of Bonne – who netted 11 Championship goals – shows that a gamble could be worth taking.

Do you agree? Would you like Charlton Athletic to make a summer move for Roberts? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Charlton Athletic news, one of the club’s former loan stars is wanted by a host of sides – including Premier League new boys – find out more here.

Would you welcome a move for Roberts?