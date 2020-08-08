Speaking to Lancs Live, youngster Tyrhys Dolan has revealed he had offers from Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United before making a move to Blackburn Rovers following his Preston North End departure.

As reported here on The72 earlier this summer, youngster Tyrhys Dolan joined Blackburn Rovers following the end of his deal with Preston North End. The young attacker was available for nothing after Preston opted against offering him a professional deal.

Now, having signed a deal with Blackburn Rovers, it has been revealed he had offers from two other clubs before making his move to Ewood Park. Dolan has opened up about interest from elsewhere, revealing both Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town were also interested in his services.

Dolan spoke to Lancs Live about the interest from elsewhere, saying:

“I found out that I was getting something with Blackburn in June, and it was around May time I found out from Preston. It was a couple of weeks after – me and my family were over the moon and we did have offers from Carlisle and Fleetwood too, but we felt Blackburn was the best move for me.

“I’d always believed in myself and that I would go on to achieve good things so when Rovers came in, yeah I was buzzing, but I also thought ‘this is what I do’, as a good player you should have big clubs like Blackburn recognising you.”

Dolan put pen to paper on his first-ever professional deal with Blackburn and will be looking to prove himself in the club’s youth ranks and earn a place in their senior side.

The likes of John Buckley and Joe Rankin-Costello have both made their way into the senior picture recently, so Dolan will be hoping to emulate them in their path to first-team football.

