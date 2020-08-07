Lincoln City have completed a move to sign Liam Bridcutt as confirmed by the club website.

The 31-year-old midfielder started his career with Chelsea but never made a single league appearance for the Blues, instead playing on loan spells with Yeovil Town, Watford and Stockport County. He’d move to Brighton and Hove Albion in 2010 and this was where he made his name as a classy midfielder playing under Gus Poyet. He would follow Poyet to Sunderland though this move didn’t work out for him. He’d head to Leeds United after a successful loan spell in West Yorkshire but moved on to Nottingham Forest after just a year.

Bridcutt was going to spend the second half of last season on loan at Lincoln City but the season was ended after playing just a few games for them. Now he is back at Sincil Bank for good after signing a contract with the Imps.

After the move was completed, Bridcutt said: “For me it was an easy decision. I have been here previously and know the club well. I also have a great relationship with the manager and the players.”

“Financially, there were far bigger offers elsewhere, but for me it was the drive of the club and their ambition going forward which persuaded me to join. I was given a massive opportunity to be a big part of that and I am relishing the challenge.”

“One of the main reasons I signed was because of the manager, the responsibilities he’s given me and the role going forward.”

