Cambridge United have completed a move to sign Robbie Cundy on loan from Bristol City for the season as confirmed by the club website.

The 23-year-old defender started his career with Oxford United but he was never able to make the breakthrough at the U’s. Instead, he was shipped out on loan to clubs like Oxford City, Gloucester City and Southport. He would return to Gloucester and signing permanent, playing there for a season. Cundy would then move onto Bath City where he won several wards for his performances. This earned him a move to Bristol City but he has struggled to get into the first team. This means he is back to going out on loan and most recently he played for Torquay United.

Cundy will be on his travels again after signing on loan for Cambridge. The young defender still has a lot of potential and having a full season of action with Cambridge will certainly serve him well going forward.

After the move was completed, Cundy said: “It’s been a long while since I’ve been able to do anything football related, so I was really happy to get this deal over the line.

“The ambitions of the Club sounded really promising when I spoke to the Head Coach (Mark Bonner) earlier in the week, and I felt that was important. Having now also had the chance to see the training ground, the facilities themselves are good too, so I’m looking forward to getting started.

“First and foremost my role for the team is to defend, so I look to win my headers, make the tackles and be aggressive, but when the time is right I also enjoy the chance to play out from the back. The main thing for me coming to Cambridge United, is to get as many games as I can under my belt.

“It’s a motivation to come back to this League, and I want to build on what I did last season. I want to get back into training, get used to it all again, and kick on from there.”

