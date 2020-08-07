Stoke City have completed their move to sign Morgan Fox as confirmed by the club website.

The 26-year-old defender was in the Ipswich Town academy but never became a professional at the Tractor Boys, instead switching to Charlton Athletic as a youngster. It’d be a wise move for both sides as he would go on to make over 100 appearances for the Addicks. He was also loaned out to Notts County during his time at The Valley. In 2017, he signed for Sheffield Wednesday and would make over 90 appearances for the Owls before deciding not to extend his contract with them.

Fox will be playing against Wednesday next season after signing a three-year contract with their Sky Bet Championship rivals Stoke City. Much like Wednesday, Stoke have had a disappointing season where they had to fight against relegation. Head coach Michael O’Neill, who took over the club midway through the season, is now rebuilding the squad so that they are challenging for the play-offs next season.

Interestingly even though Fox did not extend his contract for the restarted season, this report states Wednesday did try to offer him a new contract anyway.

After the signing was completed, O’Neill said: “Morgan is a player who knows the Championship really well and at the age of 26 he’s still hungry to improve and play at a higher level.

“Left-back is an area we have been looking to strengthen and Morgan with his defensive acumen, athleticism and delivery from set-plays will be a great asset for us.”

