Walsall have completed a move to sign George Nurse on loan from Bristol City for the season as confirmed by the club website.

The 21-year-old defender came through the Bristol City academy but is yet to make his debut for their first team. Instead, he has been loaned out in order to gain experience. His first loan was to non-league side Weston-Super-Mare. Most recently he was in Sky Bet League Two with Newport County and he was able to make 17 league appearances and score one goal.

Nurse is unlikely to break into the Bristol City first team this season so another loan spell is required. This is so he gets the experience he needs to fulfill his potential. He’ll be heading to the Black Country after signing a deal that will keep him with Walsall until the end of the year. He’ll be hoping to push him further up the League One table.

After the signing was complete, Nurse said: “I’m buzzing. I’ve known about the move for a while now and I am just happy to finally get it over the line.

“The relationship that the club has already got with my parent club Bristol City was a big factor in coming here. I spoke to the boys who had been here before, Pringy and Rory (Holden), and they really sold the club to me. After I had spoken to them, it was an easy decision.

“When I spoke to the two boys, they said that there is a really good group of lads here and they said the training facilities are fantastic. I have been to the training ground and had a look round this morning and the pitches are brilliant.

“The manager likes to play his young players and he puts his faith in them and that is a good sign for me. I am here to get plenty of game time and I can’t wait to crack on.”

