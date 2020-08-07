Leeds United are interested in Hull City midfielder Leonardo da Silva Lopes, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Whites are ready to battle with West Bromwich Albion to sign the youngster.

Hull are facing a major battle in keeping hold of him this summer following their relegation to League One. They rejected a £1.75 million bid from New York Red Bulls for him in January but are unlikely to stand in his way of a move away now.

Lopes, who is 21 years old, was a shining light for Grant McCann’s side last term despite their dismal season.

The Portuguese midfielder signed for Hull last summer from Wigan Athletic and made 45 appearances in all competitions, playing a variety of different positions.

Lopes started out at Peterborough United and burst onto the scene for the Posh as a youngster. He played 96 times for the London Road club before Wigan snapped him up in 2018.

He played just three times for the Latics before they loaned him to Gillingham. Hull then lured him away from the DW Stadium and he has been a key player this past term.

Lopes is not the only player McCann’s men could lose this summer, with the likes of Jordy de Wijs and Reece Burke also being tipped to attract interest from elsewhere. Nevertheless, the Tigers have delved into the transfer market today to sign full-back duo Lewie Coyle and Josh Emmanuel.

Should Leeds target Lopes?