According to a report from Football Insider, Brentford have identified Barnsley star Jacob Brown as a potential replacement for Ollie Watkins.

Brentford’s play-off final defeat means they are at risk of losing some of their star players, with hotshot Ollie Watkins one linked with a move to the Premier League.

Now, it has been claimed that the Bees have identified a potential replacement for Watkins. Barnsley’s young star Jacob Brown is rumoured to be on Brentford’s radar, with Football Insider saying the London club see him as a “star in the making”.

Brown, 22, emerged as one of Barnsley’s star players over the course of the 2019/20 campaign. The attacker, who can play on the wing or through the middle, scored three goals and laid on 10 assists in 42 Championship games, also finding the back of the net against Crewe Alexandra in the FA Cup.

Brown joined the club as a youngster and has been with Barnsley ever since, excluding a loan spell with Chesterfield. Overall, Brown has scored 12 goals and laid on 16 assists across all competitions for the club, playing in 82 games along the way.

With Barnsley remaining in the Championship, their chances of holding onto Brown has been boosted. He helped the Tykes maintain their Championship status so it will be interesting to see if he remains with Gerhard Struber at Oakwell or if he is tempted away from Barnsley.

Brentford fans, would you welcome a summer move for Brown? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Brentford news, the club are rumoured to be battling Peterborough United for the signature of a National League starlet – find out more about that here.

Would you welcome a move for Brown?