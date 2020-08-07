Oxford United and Leeds United linked midfielder Cameron Brannagan have agreed a new two-year contract extension, confirming the deal on his official club website.

As covered here on The72, Leeds United have been linked with a move for Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan. The former Liverpool starlet’s performances for the U’s have seen him linked with a move away from the Kassam Stadium. Now, an update has emerged on his situation.

Oxford United have confirmed that Brannagan has put pen to paper on a new two-year extension with the club. The 24-year-old’s new extension will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023. His deal was set to expire next summer but now, the club will no longer have to worry about losing Brannagan on a cut-price deal.

With the deal confirmed, Brannagan said to the club’s official website he and his teammates full attention is on preparing for next season. He said:

“I’m more than happy to be here: all I want is to win promotion and be successful with this club. The club is set up for that and I have loved my time here so far. I owe the club a lot because they took a chance on me as a young player and I want to repay that.

“I think the fans have seen what we are about- there are record sales for season tickets and that’s amazing. I can’t wait for the day when we play in front of another full house at the Kassam or those away games where the fans are roaring us on behind the goal.

“Wembley hurt all of us but I never want to feel like that again and we have to use that as motivation. We have the new season to look forward to now. We are back in for training next week, we have added good players to a strong squad and I can’t wait to get started again now.”

Brannagan, 24, played an important role in Oxford’s side over the course of the 2019/20 campaign. He featured in 39 games across all competitions, scoring seven goals and laying on seven assists. Overall, he has scored 13 and provided 13 assists in 104 games since signing from Liverpool in January 2018.

