Exeter City have confirmed on their official website that former Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City defender Rory McArdle has joined the club.

Upon the expiry of his contract with Scunthorpe United, experienced defender Rory McArdle has linked up with another League Two side. Exeter City have swooped in to sign McArdle on a free transfer, bringing him in to bolster his defensive ranks.

McArdle is vastly experienced at League One and League Two level and will be hoping to make an impact on the Grecians after the confirmation of his move. Exeter City boss Matt Taylor spoke to the club’s official website about McArdle’s arrival, expressing his delight about the deal. He said:

“He is an experienced player. He has played over 400 league games. He is a right-footed centre-half and has a good physical presence.

“He is a player who knows his own game and knows what is needed at this level. He has had success throughout his career and is a fully capped international and really good character as well. He is someone I played alongside and admired when I was at Bradford and I am really pleased we have brought him down.”

McArdle, 33, came through Sheffield Wednesday’s youth academy, appearing once and spending time out on loan with Rochdale, who he later joined permanently.

Over the course of his career, McArdle has played for the likes of Aberdeen, Bradford City and Scunthorpe United prior to his Exeter move.

