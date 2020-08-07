The new Oldham Athletic boss Harry Kewell will be eager to bolster his newly inherited squad. Here are five players he could target this summer-

Michael Folivi- Kewell managed the young striker at Watford Under-21’s and could see him as a potential signing. Folivi, who is 22 years old, is now a free agent having had loan spells away from Vicarage Road at Coventry City, Boreham Wood and AFC Wimbledon.

Charlie Rowan, QPR- He could be loaned out by the Hoops again next season for more first-team experience after spending time last term at Barnet. The Oldham manager also had him at Watford.

Enzio Boldewijn, Notts County- Could the Latics hand him an escape route from the National League? Kewell has managed the Dutchman at his two previous clubs Crawley Town and Notts County in the past. He would give the North West side more depth and options going forward.

Jimmy Smith- He has recently been released by Crawley (where he played for under Kewell) after six years with the League Two side. The 33-year-old, formerly of Chelsea, Leyton Orient and Stevenage, has bags of experience in the fourth tier and has played 484 games in his career. He could be worth a punt by Oldham.

Kristian Dennis, Notts County- The 30-year-old is a proven goal scorer at League Two level and played for Kewell at Meadow Lane. He has previously played in the North West for Stockport County and Macclesfield Town.



Is Kewell a good appointment by Oldham?