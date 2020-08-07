Wigan Athletic’s Josh Windass is interested in a permanent move to Sheffield Wednesday, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The Owls are exploring the possibility of bringing him to Hillsborough on a full-time basis but could face competition from elsewhere for his signature.

Windass, who is 26 years old, joined Wednesday on loan in the January transfer window and made nine appearances for them, scoring three times.

Wigan’s relegation to League One means he may be free to leave the DW Stadium for a cut-price fee, which is also why other sides may be sniffing around.

Signing Windass on a permanent deal would be a shrewd bit of business by Monk. He would add more options and depth going forward and something different to what they have now.

Prior to his move to Wigan in 2018, the Hull-born forward had previously had spells at Harrogate Railway Athletic, Accrington Stanley and Rangers.

He still has a year left on his contract at the DW Stadium but their financial woes and relegation to the third tier means his future with the North West side is very uncertain.

It is set to be a summer transfer window of transition at Hillsborough and they have already brought in youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru from Manchester City. They have their sights set on more now.

They start next season on -12 points but Monk will be hoping to add Windass back to his ranks to ensure they stand in good stead to climb up the league table.

Will SWFC land Windass?