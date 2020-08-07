Carlisle United have completed the signing of Fulham’s Magnus Norman as confirmed by the club website.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper, who has been capped by the England U18s, came through the Fulham academy and was highly regarded there. However, he never made a league appearance for them and instead had to get all of his pitch time while out on loan. These temporary stints would come at clubs such as Farnborough, Southport and Rochdale.

Now though Norman will get a chance to stretch his wings with a permanent deal at another club. He has signed a two-year contract with Carlisle and will likely face very little competition for the number one jersey. He was noticed by Cumbrians head coach Chris Beech during the loan spell he had at Rochdale and so when Norman became a free agent after he was released by Fulham, Beech was keen to make the move to make him a Carlisle player.

Beech said: “Magnus joins us having been at Fulham, and he’s also represented England at youth level,.

“He’s 6ft 5, 23 years of age and built like a tank.

“He’s got a great range of kicking, including height and distance and I’ve seen him throw a ball further than some people can kick it.”

“He’s a young goalkeeper, but one of those that’s been out on loan and got as much experience as he could with the support of Fulham,” he added. “He’s played Conference football at 18 and 19 and had a spell with Rochdale in League One, when I was there.

“Fast-forward 18 months and he’s that little bit older, little bit wiser for the experiences he’s enjoyed, and itching to make a positive impact.

“Magnus is definitely a player that will benefit from coming to us. He could have stayed at Fulham and been third choice, played in bounce games and under-23 football, but he’s another that doesn’t want to do that.

“He wants to push, battle for the opportunity to be a first-choice goalkeeper at a good club like ours and advance his career.

“He has all the attributes to do that. The groundwork has been done in terms of loan experience, so the support and development he now needs is something he’ll one hundred percent get from us.”

Will Norman be a good signing for Carlisle?