Crewe Alexandra are weighing up a move to bring back Luke Murphy, as per a report by Cheshire Live.

The midfielder is training with his former club ahead of a possible move back there.

Murphy, who is 30 years old, is a free agent after being released by Bolton Wanderers at the end of the past campaign as the Trotters were relegated to League Two.

He rose up through the youth ranks with Crewe and went onto make 186 appearances, scoring 25 goals. He played a key part in the Alex’s promotion to League One in 2013 and was signed by Leeds United a year later.

Murphy spent five years on the books at Elland Road, two of which he spent out on loan in the Championship at Burton Albion. He was released by the Whites two years ago and subsequently joined Bolton Wanderers.

He has spent the past two seasons with the Trotters but has left them after their relegation to the bottom tier.

Crewe are in the hunt for reinforcements to their squad and Artell, who played with Murphy at Gresty Road, could now bring him back to the club.

Murphy was a hit at Crewe during his first spell at the club and would be a great acquisition for them this summer. They are preparing for life back in the third tier next term and he has got bags of experience of playing at that level.

