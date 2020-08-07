Glen Rea has signed a new long-term contract with Luton Town as confirmed by the club website.

The 25-year-old midfielder started his career with Brighton and Hove Albion. While he did play for them in the cup, he never made an appearance for the Seagulls in the league. Instead most of his first-team experience came when he went on loan to teams such as Southend United and Luton Town. He would make the latter loan a permanent move and has now been at Kenilworth Road for four years. His only time away from the club was a loan spell at Woking.

And now Rea, who is the club’s third longest-serving player, has signed a deal which will keep him at the club for longer. It is unknown how long the contract is with the statement only describing it as a long term deal. Rea has made over 100 appearances for the Hatters and will now hope to add to the total over the next few years.

After the contract was signed, Rea said: “I’m over the moon to get it done. Really there was only one option for me to take, and that was to sign for Luton Town again. It’s where I call home and I’m so delighted to be here and commit my future to Luton Town.

“It’s been a great four years and I’m a Brighton fan, but I think 100 per cent, Luton’s got a space in my heart – a million per cent! I’m just so delighted that it’s done and I can crack on now. It’s the start of a new journey and we can only look up.”

