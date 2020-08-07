Bolton Wanderers have confirmed the return of former Blackpool and QPR defender Alex Baptiste on their official club website.

Bolton Wanderers have been one of the most active teams in the summer transfer window to date. Ian Evatt has brought in 14 players so far, with their latest arrival confirmed earlier today. Experienced defender Alex Baptiste has completed a return to the club, as confirmed on their official club website.

After departing Doncaster Rovers, Baptiste joins Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer. He returns to the club after a season-long loan deal in the 2015/16 campaign, in which he scored four goals and laid on two assists in 43 appearances.

Upon the announcement, Wanderers boss Evatt welcomed Baptiste back to the club, saying he is happy to have brought him in after a successful trial. He said:

“We welcome Alex back to the University of Bolton Stadium. Alex is a player and person I know very well and he is vastly experienced, having played in the Premier League and at a high level for the majority of his career.

“He is a fantastic person as well and will help guide our young squad from inside the dressing room. He’s impressed during a trial period with the club and is raring to go.”

Baptiste, 34, is vastly experienced at Football League level and can play in right-back as well as in centre-back. Over the years, he has played for Mansfield Town, Tamworth, Burton Albion, Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Preston North End, QPR, Luton Town and Doncaster Rovers.

Now back with Bolton, Baptiste will be looking to help them back to League One at the first time of asking.

