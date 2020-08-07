MK Dons have completed a move to sign Richard Keogh as confirmed by the club website.

The 33-year-old defender started his career with Stoke City but was released after never making a league appearance for them. His only first team action came during a loan to Icelandic club Vikingur. He’d go on to spend three years at Bristol City but ended up on loan again to clubs such as Cheltenham Town, Huddersfield Town and Carlisle United. After leaving Bristol City, he’d find his form at Carlisle United and would continue this form at Coventry City. Most recently he was at Derby County but he was fired after seven years after being involved in a car crash with teammates.

Now that he has recovered from the injury which resulted from that injury, Keogh has signed with MK Dons. The Republic of Ireland international is dropping down a league but his experience will really help the Dons to push up the Sky Bet League One table next season.

Keogh said: “I’m delighted to be here.

“Once I spoke to Russ and saw the vision and playing style he has – it just felt like the right fit for me.

“I can’t be more excited, it’s a fantastic set up here and I really believe in what Russ is trying to build here – I think it’s going to be a perfect fit for me. When I saw he got the MK Dons job I was always keeping an eye out for how he was doing, to do what he did in the short space of time, to change the philosophy and the culture in that period was fantastic

“We want to play an exciting brand of football and when you do that – people buy in and feel excited about it. I can’t wait to get on the shirt and I’m looking forward now, I’ve missed a lot of football and you’re getting someone who is going to be excited, hungry to play and push this team forward.”

