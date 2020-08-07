According to a report from the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United have agreed a fee with Barnet for youngster Ronnie Edwards, but Championship outfit Brentford have now entered the chase.

Earlier this week, Peterborough United faced local side Peterborough Sports in a behind closed doors friendly. The Posh ran away 4-2 winners and fans noticed an unfamiliar face in Tuesday’s game.

Barnet youngster Ronnie Edwards featured for Darren Ferguson’s side having come in for a trial period with Posh. Now, it has been revealed that a fee has been agreed for the starlet after Peterborough United lodged an offer.

The two parties are now in talks over personal terms. However, Championship outfit Brentford could look to hijack the deal. Fresh off their play-off final defeat, the Bees are said to have shown an interest. That isn’t the only development regarding the situation, however.

Barnet are said to have filed a complaint to the FA accusing Edwards’s agent of touting him to other clubs, as per the Peterborough Telegraph.

Edwards, 17, is a product of Barnet’s youth academy and started appearing in the senior picture towards the end of the campaign. He has made two brief substitute appearances for the club, including one in their play-off win over Yeovil Town.

The young Barnet player can play in either central midfield or in defence, displaying versatility as one of his key traits.

It awaits to be seen how Edwards’ situation pans out, with Brentford showing interest despite a fee being agreed with Peterborough United.

