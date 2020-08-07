Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged the Whites to battle to sign Liverpool forward Divock Origi this summer in an interview with Football Insider.

Origi is attracting interest from Aston Villa ahead of a possible summer move with him currently on the fringes of the squad at Anfield.

The striker scored six goals in 42 appearances last season but most of those were from the bench and it is highly likely his goal return would improve with regular game time.

However, the 25-year-old’s wages could be an issue for any potential loan move but Whelan admits he is a huge fan of the striker.

“I do like Origi,” Whelan said. “He has pace, power, can hold the ball up and can play out wide. He ticks a lot of boxes.”

“I am surprised that Leeds have not questioned him but maybe his wages would be a stumbling block. When a player is at a big club like Liverpool, wages can be a problem especially when you only have a certain budget. Sometimes you need to shop carefully.”

Origi only signed a new five-year-deal last summer confirming that he sees his long-term future at Anfield but a loan move isn’t completely out of the question.

Leeds are in the market for at least one new striker this summer with Patrick Bamford their only real senior centre-forward and manager Marcelo Bielsa knows this is an area they seriously need to address.

Origi certainly has all the capabilities to score goals in the Premier League but a potential stumbling block would be the high wages a player of his calibre would bring.

Would Divock Origi be a good signing for Leeds United?