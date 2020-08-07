Leeds United are preparing a £15million bid for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson according to The Sun.

Wilson spent last season on loan at recently relegated Bournemouth and finished the campaign as their second top scorer but has since returned to parent club Liverpool.

The midfielder is also attracting the interest of Aston Villa and Newcastle United but reports claim that Leeds are already preparing a bid for the 23-year-old.

Wilson is currently back with Liverpool but he faces a real battle to force his way into the first-team plans of Jurgen Klopp with the high quality of midfielders in his position at Anfield.

The winger enjoyed a fine first half of the season at Bournemouth and scored on a consistent basis but as the Cherries’ form declined so did Wilson’s and he struggled in the second half of the season and Bournemouth ultimately got relegated from the top-flight.

Last summer, Klopp was valuing Wilson at around £30million following loan spells at Hull City and Derby County but there is little to no chance that they will be receiving any bids in the region of that figure this summer, particularly considering the financial issues caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Wilson is contracted to the Anfield club until 2023 but manager Jurgen Klopp could also consider sending him out on loan again if they fail to receive any bids which they deem suitable for the winger.

Leeds are looking to add fresh faces to their squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign and someone of Wilson’s experience in the top-flight but be something of an asset should Bielsa pursue a deal for him.

Would Harry Wilson be a good signing for Leeds United?