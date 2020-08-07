Leeds United are poised to complete the summer signing of Fulham defender Cody Drameh in a £1million deal as reported by the Daily Mail.

A deal was agreed between the two newly promoted clubs on Thursday evening and this is now expected to go through for a fee which could rise to around £1million.

Drameh has featured on the international stage for England under 18’s and has impressed for Fulham’s under 23 side in the right-back role but had yet to be offered his senior professional debut by Scott Parker.

The defender has entered the final 12 months of his deal and he now looks likely to make the switch to Elland Road in the imminent future.

There is believed to be a 20% sell-on clause in the deal with Leeds looking to keep him at the club and help him progress and develop with a pathway to the first-team rather than sending him out on loan to a lower league club.

Drameh played for Fulham in the youth side when they took on Manchester City and his performance was praised by many which began the surge in his reputation and Leeds have acted quickly to snap up the young prodigy.

The Yorkshire giants are pressing ahead with their recruitment ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign as they look to add fresh faces to their squad.

Drameh has the potential to develop in a very good player and will be training and developing under one of the best coaches and tacticians in Marcelo Bielsa.

Will Cody Drameh be a good signing for Leeds United?