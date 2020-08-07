Hull City have agreed a deal to sign free agent defender Josh Emmanuel, according to a report by Football Insider.

The right-back underwent a medical in East Yorkshire on Thursday.

Emmanuel, who is 22 years old, is available after leaving Bolton Wanderers at the end of June.

Hull are preparing for life in League One next season and are believed to be in the hunt for at least eight new signings. They need a right full-back or two after Eric Lichaj and Rob McKenzie’s departures.

Emmanuel started his career in the academy at West Ham United but left the London club in 2011 and subsequently linked up with Ipswich Town.

He went onto make 29 appearances for the Tractor Boys’ first-team and also gained experience out on loan with spells at Crawley Town, Rotherham United and Shrewsbury Town.

Emmanuel was released by Ipswich last year after they were relegated from the Championship and joined Bolton on a one-year deal. He played 31 games for the Trotters in all competitions as they slipped into League Two.

A move to Hull now beckons for the Londoner and Grant McCann, who has recently been given the backing of the club’s owners, will be looking to get busy in the transfer market.

The Tigers will be aiming for an immediate promotion back to the Championship and need players with experience of doing so. Emmanuel helped Rotherham go up in 2018.

Hull will also face competition this summer to keep the likes of Jordy de Wijs, Leo da Silva Lopes and Mallik Wilks.

Will Emmanuel be a good signing for Hull?