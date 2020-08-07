Leeds United are lining up a summer swoop for £20million rated striker Nicolas Gonzalez according to The Mirror.

The striker has enjoyed an impressive season scoring 14 goals in 27 appearances to fire Stuttgart to promotion back to the Bundesliga.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has been tracking the 22-year-old for much of the second half of the campaign and is now believed to be ready to offer him a pathway to the Premier League.

The Whites will face competition for his signature however, with Borussia Dortmund, along with Italian giants Inter Milan and AC Milan, Roma, Lazio and Napoli all being admirers of Gonzalez.

Bielsa is hoping that the pull of the English Premier League and working with his fellow countrymen will be enough to lure Gonzalez to Elland Road ahead of a host of foreign elite clubs.

Gonzalez still has three years remaining on his contract with the German club but they are resigned to losing the talented youngster with interest in his services being rife.

With Gonzalez still being at such a young age there is also areas for improvement and development under Bielsa.

Leeds are in the hunt for at least one new striker this season having heavily relied on Patrick Bamford last season as they won automatic promotion to the top-flight as champions.

With Bamford being their only real senior striker at the club, Bielsa knows he will need to bring in attacking reinforcements to aid their cause as they look to have a successful season back in the Premier League.

