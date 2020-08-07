MK Dons midfielder Alex Gilbey has passed a medical ahead of a proposed move to Charlton Athletic, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks have agreed a deal to sign him but need EFL approval now to seal the deal.

Lee Bowyer’s side are also set to sign ex-QPR and Sheffield United striker Conor Washington.

The London outfit are preparing for life back in League One next season following their relegation from the Championship. Nevertheless, securing these two signings will boost their chances of an immediate promotion next tem.

Gilbey, who is 25 years old, has impressed during his three years on the books at MK Dons. He has scored 11 goals in 105 appearances for them.

The London-born man helped the Dons gain promotion from League Two in his second year under Paul Tisdale and then helped them stay up this past season.

Gilbey started his career at Colchester United and went onto play 121 games for their first-team before Wigan Athletic swooped to sign him in 2016.

He struggled to make an impact with the North West side and they were relegated to League One before they decided to sell him to MK Dons.

Gilbey has got his career back on track with the Buckinghamshire club and is now set to be rewarded with a move to Charlton.

He still has a year left on his deal with Russell Martin’s side but they have opted to cash in now it appears.

Will Gilbey be a good signing for Charlton?