According to The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare via Twitter, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luke Amos is close to joining either Queens Park Rangers or Middlesbrough on a permanent deal.

Amos spent the whole of last season on loan at QPR, playing 34 games and scoring two goals. The Rs are keen to renew their interest in the midfielder, but Middlesbrough are also interested in signing the 23-year old this transfer window.

He has played one game for Spurs since signing his first professional contract in 2016, coming off the bench to play the final minutes against Newcastle in November 2018.

Prior to his Tottenham debut at St James Park, Amos enjoyed two loans away from the club. The first saw a six-month spell at Southend, where he played three times, before joining Stevenage the following January in 2018, scoring two goals in 16 appearances.

When asked what the asking price would be for Amos, Eccleshare responded that he was still awaiting the details on a valuation and if any bids had taken place as of yet. According to Transfermarkt, the player is valued at just over £1 million.

Both QPR and Middlesbrough are in need of a number 10. With Eberechi Eze possibly departing Loftus Road this season, QPR would be looking for a cheaper replacement.

Boro had Patrick Roberts on loan from Manchester City from January onwards last season and will be aiming to dip into the market to find a player who can have a similar impact at the Riverside.