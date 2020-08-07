Ipswich Town have held talks with Luke Garbutt, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

The Tractor Boys want to sign him on a permanent basis after his impressive loan spell at Portman Road this past season.

However, Paul Lambert’s side are facing strong competition from League One rivals Sunderland for his signature. The Black Cats have lodged a contract offer to him.

Garbutt, who is 27 years old, is a free agent after being released by Everton and is weighing up his options at the moment.

The Harrogate-born defender started his career at Leeds United but was snapped up by Everton as a youngster in 2009. He made his first team debut for the Toffees in a League Cup tie against Leyton Orient in August 2012 and since played 11 more times for the Merseyside club.

Garbutt spent the majority of his career out on loan from Goodison Park with spells at Cheltenham Town, Colchester United, Fulham, Wigan Athletic and Oxford United.

He rocked up at Ipswich last summer and went onto make 30 appearances in all competitions for them, chipping in with six goals.

Sunderland are keen on snatching him away from Ipswich and bring him to the Stadium of Light. Phil Parkinson’s men have bolstered their squad so far this summer by bringing in Bailey Wright and Aiden O’Brien, but are after more signings.

If they miss out on Garbutt, they may move for Demetri Mitchell, as covered by The72.

Where should Garbutt go?