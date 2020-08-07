Sunderland are considering a move for free agent left-back Demetri Mitchell, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats are in the hunt for another full-back and are also after Luke Garbutt.

Mitchell, who is 23 years old, is available after being released by Manchester United and is weighing up his options.

Sunderland want competition with Denver Hume for their left-back position for next season.

Mitchell could fit the bill for Phil Parkinson’s side as he is young, already experienced from loan spells away and has a point to prove to United after they got rid of him in June.

The Manchester-born defender played for Fletcher Moss Rangers as a youngster, the same team where the likes of Marcus Rashford, Wes Brown and Danny Welbeck started out, before Manchester United came calling in 2013.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford and was a regular for both theirs and England’s youth sides.

Mitchell was handed his senior debut in a Premier League tie against Crystal Palace two years ago, however, that turned out to be his first and only appearance for the Red Devils.

He was loaned out to Hearts in January 2018 and made 11 appearances for the Scottish side before returning there for a season-long loan for the campaign after.

Mitchell made 34 appearances for the Edinburgh outfit and chipped in with two goals. His time at Manchester United has come to an end now but Sunderland could now make a move.

