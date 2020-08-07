Huddersfield Town’s chances of making a move for Leeds United youngster Robbie Gotts are ‘possible’, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: It’s a possible https://t.co/ZwPQsVsuq6 (@reluctantnicko)

The new Terriers boss Carlos Corberan left Leeds’ Under-23’s to take the Huddersfield job and may look to use his contacts there to sign some players to his newly inherited squad.

Gotts, who is 20 years old, could leave Elland Road on loan this summer to gain some first-team experience. His chances of regular senior football at Leeds are limited now in the Premier League so a loan move back to the Championship would be ideal for him.

The youngster has impressed playing under Corberan for the Whites’ Under-23’s over the past two seasons and played a key part in them winning the PDL Northern League and the Proffesional Development League.

He was handed his first-team debut by Bielsa in December 2019 in an FA Cup tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and has since made one more appearance for the second tier title winners.

Gotts is versatile and can play at full-back or in the centre of midfield. He would be a decent option for Huddersfield for next term if they can land him on loan.

The Terriers are expected to be busy this summer as they prepare for another season in the Championship. Corberan will be eager to impose his style of play and Gotts is someone who already knows what he is about.

Should HTAFC move for Gotts?