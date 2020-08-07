Northampton Town defender Charlie Goode has been attracting attention from a whole host of clubs, and has stated he is ‘aware’ of the rumours in an interview with The Northampton Chronicle.

Championship trio Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End are all keen on Goode, as well as fellow League One side Sunderland.

But the Northampton captain refused to be drawn into the transfer speculation, suggesting his main priority is at the Sixfields Stadium.

“My focus is on the pitch,” said Goode.

“It’s something I’m aware of and I hear everything that goes but at the end of the day I play for Northampton and that won’t change until my last day at the club.

“My focus is as normal and I’m just looking forward to the new season. I’ve loved every minute I’ve had at this club.”

Northampton were promoted to League One through the Play-Offs last season, and Goode would be vital if the Cobblers were to succeed in the third tier next season.

“I came here to get promoted last season and I’ve helped us achieve that – but it doesn’t stop now,” he said.

“I’ve played in League One before and I want to make sure I’m still playing at at least League One level next season so I’m going to give it a real good go.

Despite Goode wanting to play in League One, the possibility of playing in the Championship may persuade him to leave Northampton this summer, with plenty of options in the division above.