West Bromwich Albion are eyeing up a summer move for Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke according to The Evening Standard.

Clarke is seemingly not in the plans of Jose Mourinho and has enjoyed loan spells at Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers this season.

Spurs paid in the region of £10million when they acquired Clarke from Leeds United and subsequently loaned him back to the Whites for last season.

However, after failing to make any real impact during the first half of the campaign he was recalled by Spurs and subsequently sent out on loan to QPR but things weren’t much better at the London club.

West Brom have lost star winger Grady Diangana as he returns to parent club West Ham United following a huge impressive loan deal at the Hawthorns and the Baggies will surely be looking to replace him for next season.

It is believed that Jose Mourinho will give the young winger a chance to impress in pre-season before deciding upon his future for next season.

Should the Portuguese boss decide to allow Clarke out on loan then West Brom would be in pole position to sign him although they do face competition from Brentford and Fulham.

The 19-year-old winger certainly possesses ability and could certainly be one to watch for the future.

West Brom are searching for players to add a creative spark to their team and Clarke could well be the answer for them as they look to make additions ahead of the start of the Premier League season.

