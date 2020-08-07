Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips has admitted that he is ‘unsurprised’ over rumours that the Baggies are willing to offload Kenneth Zohore this summer in an interview with West Brom News.

It has been reported in recent days that West Brom are looking to trim their squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League season with Kieran Gibbs, Kenneth Zohore and Oliver Burke touted as the names moving closer to the exit door.

Zohore has scored just five goals in 20 appearances and has fallen down the pecking order below Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin despite neither of them having been regular goalscorer either.

Phillips believes that although Zohore hasn’t had many opportunities he can see the reason why Slaven Bilic may look to move him on this summer.

“West Brom got promoted by playing a fairly similar side throughout the season. Up top, Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu got most of the games and Zohore was playing a bit-part role,” Phillips said.

“In one sense, you have to say he didn’t get a fair crack at the whip. Unfortunately, he was competing with players who were in form. You have to bide your time and when you get an opportunity you have to take it. Bilic clearly saw Kenneth as his back-up.”

“I’m not surprised to hear they’ll look to move him on and free up some cash. That’s an area of the squad they’ll concentrate on improving. If they can get him off the wage bill, that will help to get someone in.”

In all honesty the money spent on Zohore will be looked upon as a complete waste. He has scored some important goals during the early part of the season but for a striker purchased for £8million, he has simply just failed to deliver.

