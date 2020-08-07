According to a report from football.london, Fulham are among a host of sides in eyeing a summer deal for former Charlton Athletic and Swansea City loan star Conor Gallagher.

After securing an immediate return to the Premier League, Fulham will now turn their attention to recruiting for next season. Now, it has been claimed that they have entered the chase for Chelsea’s sought-after starlet Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher is at the centre of a big transfer battle this summer. His impressive performances on loan with Charlton Athletic and Swansea City have attracted significant interest, with Fulham rumoured to be among 12 sides in eyeing a deal for the midfielder.

A fresh loan looks like it is around the corner for Gallagher, with a Premier League stint awaiting the midfielder.

Gallagher, 20, starred for Lee Bowyer’s Charlton side in the first half of the season. He netted six goals and laid on four assists in 26 Championship appearances for the Addicks, impressing in a defensive midfield role.

He switched to Swansea City in January and featured slightly further forwards under Steve Cooper. Gallagher played in 21 games across all competitions for the Swans, failing to find the back of the net but laying on an impressive seven assists in the process.

With a whole host of sides interested in Gallagher, it will be interesting to see if Fulham are able to pull off a deal for the highly-rated midfielder.

