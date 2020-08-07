According to a report from The Guardian, MK Dons are set to beat Ipswich Town to the signing of former Derby County defender Richard Keogh.

Irish international Richard Keogh has been a free agent since he was released by Derby County in the wake of the drink-driving incident last October. Now, it has emerged that he could be nearing a move to a new club.

As per a report from The Guardian, MK Dons are poised to beat Ipswich Town in the race to sign Keogh. The League One pair have both been linked with the experienced defender. Links with a return to the Tractor Boys emerged first -as covered here on The72 – but it looks like MK Dons will win the race for Keogh’s signature.

Keogh is said to have received several offers but has been impressed by the vision of MK manager Russell Martin and favours a move to Stadium MK.

The 33-year-old has a hefty amount of Football League experience. He has notched up over 400 Championship appearances. Most of his career has been spent with Derby County, where he played 357 times in a stint of over seven years with the club.

He is currently out with a knee injury suffered in the aforementioned car crash, with a return lined up for October.

MK Dons fans, would you welcome the arrival of Keogh? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other MK Dons news, one of the club’s star midfielders is set for a move to another League One side – find out more about that here.

Would you welcome a move for Keogh?