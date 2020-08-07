Former Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City loan man Jack Payne has left Lincoln City to join League One new boys Swindon Town, as confirmed on the club’s official website.

After just one year with Lincoln City, attacking midfielder Jack Payne has left the Imps to make a move to League One new boys Swindon Town. The Robins confirmed Payne’s arrival on Thursday, bringing him in on a permanent basis.

Payne has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club, committing himself to Swindon until the summer of 2022.

Payne spoke to the club’s official website upon the confirmation of the deal, saying that he is happy to link up with Richie Wellens’ side, pointing out how Swindno’s play style matches his. He said:

“I’m excited to be here, to get things sorted early. Can’t wait to get started. I know a couple of the lads here and I know how well they did last year. I’ve heard about the way the team play and the way the manager wants to play, and I think it suits me perfectly.

“Swindon are an attacking team and like to go forward and make chances to score goals which is what I want to be doing. There’s a lot of good players here which helps, and I look forward to playing with them.”

Payne, 25, has a good amount of Football League experience under his belt. He came through Southend United’s academy and played 88 timed for their senior side before joining Huddersfield Town in 2016. Payne featured 28 times for the Terriers, spending most of his time at the club out on loan.

Attacking midfielder Payne enjoyed successful loan stints with Blackburn Rovers, Bradford City and Oxford United, so he will be hoping to be back to his dangerous best to help Swindon Town in their first campaign back in League One.

