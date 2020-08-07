AFC Wimbledon have signed midfielder Alex Woodyard on a free transfer, as confirmed on their official club website.

Former Lincoln City midfielder Alex Woodyard has been available for nothing since the end of the season. He departed Peterborough United upon the expiry of his contract and now, he has been snapped up on a free transfer.

League One outfit AFC Wimbledon have moved to bring Woodyard in on a free transfer. The midfielder has signed a two-year deal with the Dons, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2022.

Woodyard’s arrival makes it three signings for Glyn Hodges at Wimbledon, as he follows defender Cheye Alexander and Birmingham City loanee Connal Trueman through the doors.

Upon the announcement, Woodyard spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight at the move. He gave fans an insight into what he will be looking to bring to the Dons’ midfield, saying:

“I am an all-energy midfielder who likes to get up and down the park. I like to win tackles and keep the ball moving for the team. I just try to be all-action and energetic. Hopefully, the fans can see my hard work and enjoy my performances.

“After speaking to the gaffer, hearing about what his plans are for the club, and also with the new stadium, it’s an exciting time to be with AFC Wimbledon. I am glad it’s done now, I’m happy to be here, and I can’t wait to get the season going.”

Woodyard, 27, has a good amount of experience at Football League level, He started out in Southend United’s academy and upon departing the club, moved down to non-league. He spent time with the likes of Dartford, Concord Rangers and Braintree Town before earning a move to Lincoln City in 2016.

In two years with the Imps, Woodyard played 108 times before leaving for Peterborough United. He was named the club’s captain but ended up on loan with Tranmere Rovers for the second half of the 2019/20 campaign having fallen out of favour and was released earlier this summer.

Now, with Wimbledon, Woodyard will be looking to settle down and help Glyn Hodges’ side kick on next season. Happy with Woodyard’s arrival, Dons fans? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

