Barnsley have confirmed on their official club website that midfielder Cameron McGeehan – who has been linked with a return to loan club Portsmouth – has made a surprise move to Belgian side KV Oostende.

McGeehan has signed for Belgian club KV Oostende in a permanent deal. Barnsley confirmed the midfielder’s departure on Thursday night, announcing that he has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the club,

The news will come as a blow to Portsmouth, who had hoped to bring McGeehan back to Fratton Park on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell with the club for the second half of the season.

Upon the announcement, McGeehan said to KV Oostende’s official website that he is looking forward to a new challenge. He said:

“It will be the first time that I play outside of England so it is good to get out of my comfort zone. The Belgian league is the perfect platform to develop myself and I love the way of playing football. KVO. I know Gauthier [Ganaye] from my time in Barnsley and he convinced me to come to KVO.”

Having spent his entire career to date playing in England, it will be interesting to see how McGeehan fares in Belgium with KV Oostende.

