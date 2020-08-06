Bolton Wanderers have signed Nathan Delfouneso on a free transfer as confirmed by the club website.

The 29-year-old striker started his career with Aston Villa and spent most of his time just on the edge of the first team. As well as loan spells with Blackpool, Burnley and Coventry City, he would make over 30 appearances for Aston Villa until he left. He’d return to Blackpool for a season before heading the short distance to Blackburn Rovers. After a loan stint with Bury, he signed for Swindon Town where he only scored once in a year. In 2017, he signed for Blackpool once again and would make over 100 appearances for them before leaving this summer.

Delfouneso is obviously happy to be in Lancashire as he has signed with Bolton. He has penned a two-year contract with the club. With many of Bolton’s signings this summer being quite young, Delfouneso will be expected to use his experience to help them get promoted back to Sky Bet League One.

Following the move, Delfouneso said: “I’m delighted to sign for a club of this magnitude and size with the history that it’s got.

“It’s great to be here and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“The things that have been said to me by the staff here and the faith they’ve put in me was a big factor in me coming here.

“Hearing the ambition the club has and what they want to achieve going forward is exciting. It’s almost like a reset button has been pressed and I can only see the club going in one direction.”

