Bolton Wanderers have completed their signing of Coventry City’s Jak Hickman as confirmed by the club website.

The 21-year-old defender came through the Coventry City academy. While the Sky Blues have utilised their youth very well over the last few years, Hickman was not one of the players able to get a good run in the team. He never made a league appearance for Coventry and instead most of his first-team experience has come out on loan. Those temporary spells have included stints at Mickleover Sports, Redditch United and Hereford.

Hickman was released by Coventry at the end of his contract this summer but he hasn’t had to wait long for a new club. He has signed with Bolton, penning a one-year contract with the club. This move is a low-risk one for the Lancashire club as they have got hold of a defender on what should be a cheap deal who could potentially turn into a great for them.

Following the move, Hickman said: “I’ve been here for a few weeks but to finally get the deal over the line feels like a dream come true and I’m really excited to be here.

“I’ve made mistakes in my past but I’ve learned from them. The experiences have made me a better player and a better person.

“I’m looking forward to this next chapter and moving in a positive direction to help the club get back to where it should be.

“Bolton is a massive club and speaks for itself.”

Will Hickman be a good signing for Bolton?