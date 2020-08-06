Exeter City have completed the signing of Jake Caprice as confirmed by the club website.

The 27-year-old defender struggled in the early part of his career. He came through the Crystal Palace academy but never made a first-team appearance for the Eagles. He’d move onto Blackpool but he never made a league appearance for them either. Instead, he was loaned out to teams such as Dagenham and Redbridge, St Mirren and Tamworth. After his release from Blackpool he’d end up in non-league football at sides like Lincoln City, Woking and Leyton Orient. He returned to the EFL with Tranmere Rovers and made over 60 appearances for them over two years at the club.

Caprice has now moved on from Tranmere following their relegation from Sky Bet League One and has become Exeter’s first signing of the summer. They missed out on promotion after losing in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final and need more quality if they want to finally get promoted to League One.

After the signing was completed, Exeter head coach Matt Taylor said: “We didn’t get much change out of him that day and we have watched him a lot of times since then.

“He has been on our radar and it was great that he became available and that we were able to move relatively early.

“He is maybe a different profile to the type of full-back we have had in recent seasons. He is a really dynamic player.

“I have made no secret of the need for more dynamic players within our squad and Jake certainly fits that bill. He is someone who will join in attacks constantly.

“I still need him to work on his defensive responsibilities and his defensive attributes, but he is someone who has had success in lower league football, getting promoted from League Two with Tranmere – in their play-off campaign when they beat Newport County AFC at Wembley – and he played a big part of that season.

“He is also a player who has a bit of experience of League One. So, he is a player with a really good pedigree.”

Will Caprice be a good signing for Exeter?