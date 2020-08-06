Charlton Athletic are set to sign Alex Gilbey from MK Dons according to a report from the Milton Keynes Citizen.

The Addicks are back in Sky Bet League One after they were relegated on the final day of the season. Despite some good form when the season initially restarted, they dropped back down in the final few games of the season. On the last day, results went against them and now they are back in the third tier of English football. They are now looking to return to the Sky Bet Championship at the first time of asking.

And one signing they are close to making which will help them in that is bringing Gilbey to the club. The 25-year-old midfielder is closing in on a move to South London. This report states that a fee has been agreed between MK Dons and Charlton for the player. Gilbey is now having a medical at Charlton and should no problems emerge in that examination, the move should be completed in the next few days.

While MK Dons had to battle against relegation this season, Gilbey has shown himself to be one of their star players. He has won the Player of the Season award at MK Dons twice. Over his three years in Buckinghamshire, he has made over 100 appearances for the club. He started his career by coming through the Colchester United academy and was good enough there to earn a move to Wigan Athletic. After a year with the Latics, he moved to MK Dons.

