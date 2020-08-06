Oxford United have completed the signing of Hearts’ Sean Clare as confirmed by the club website.

The 23-year-old wing-back was released by the Charlton Athletic academy as a youngster. For many this ends up being the end of their career but Clare would go on to the Nike Academy where he was spotted by Sheffield Wednesday. He’d move to the Owls and spend much of his time out on loan at teams such as Bury, Accrington Stanley and Gillingham. In 2018, he moved and signed for Hearts where he made over 50 appearances for them over two years.

Clare has now returned to England after signing a three-year contract with Oxford. While he was most used as a wing-back at Hearts, he did play as a winger when at Sheffield Wednesday and can return to that position when necessary. After the U’s just missed out on promotion after losing in the Sky Bet League One play-off final, Clare will hope to take them one step further.

After the signing was completed, Clare said: “Oxford are a good club”

“They always play an exciting style of football which will hopefully suit the way I want to play. They went close to promotion last season but are adding good players to a very strong squad and I know they are very ambitious to keep pushing on from this position.

“I have stayed pretty fit over the last few months of lockdown but now it will be a case of keep building that up over pre-season, get to know the lads here, and try to play my part in helping the team go one better this time than last season.”

Do you think Clare will be a good signing for Oxford?