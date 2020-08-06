Blackpool have confirmed the signing of Sunderland’s Ethan Robson as confirmed by the club website.

The 23-year-old midfielder came through the Sunderland academy but was never able to get the run of games at the Stadium of Light that he wanted. He was only able to make nine appearances for the Black Cats during the six years he was a professional at Sunderland. He has been loaned out twice, first to Scottish side Dundee and most recently to Grimsby Town.

Now he has swapped coasts and will be spending the next part of his career at Blackpool. He has signed a two-year contract with the Tangerines with the option of another twelve months. Robson is Blackpool’s sixth signing of the summer. The Lancashire club are looking to push for a place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs and hope grabbing a young midfielder with plenty of potential will be a boost in their hopes.

Following the move, Robson said: “I’m delighted to be joining Blackpool Football Club and I can’t wait to get started.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to leave Sunderland, which is where I’ve grown up and developed over the years. But, after speaking to Neil Critchley and hearing what he had to say about the team and where he wants to take it, I felt it was a journey I wanted to be a part of.

“Blackpool is on the up, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future brings here.”

His new head coach Neil Critchley added: “I’m excited to welcome Ethan to Blackpool, and I am really looking forward to working with him.

“He’s a highly rated, athletic midfielder who I have been aware of for a number of years and watched him develop at Sunderland.

“I believe he will be a valuable asset to the team, and he fits the profile well of the type of player we want to bring to the Club.”

