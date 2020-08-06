Portsmouth will have to battle with Hibernian in order to sign Rangers’ Ross McCrorie on loan according to a report from the Daily Record.

The 22-year-old defender has come through the Rangers academy and is seen as a star of the future for the Scottish giants. He is thought so highly of at Ibrox that head coach Steven Gerrard has said that he could be the club captain in the future. But for now, he is having to gain first-team experience in loan spells. He has been out on loan at Ayr United and Dumbarton recently.

The most recent club McCrorie has been out on loan at was Portsmouth where he performed well. He bounced back from being sent off on his debut to make 17 appearances for Pompey, helping them to get into the Sky Bet League One play-offs. However, he wasn’t able to get them promoted via the end of season lottery.

Portsmouth were obviously very happy with the way that McCrorie played during his loan move to the south coast as they are now looking to bring him back for another season. But they face a battle as Hibernian are also looking to sign him and it is reported that they may be willing to sign him on a permanent deal.

The big difference with either move is that should McCrorie move to Portsmouth, he would have to wait an extra month to ply. Because the season was extended in England where in Scotland it was cancelled when the Coronavirus halted play, the season star has been delayed for a month south of the border whereas it has already started in Scotland.

