Huddersfield Town are planning to make a move for Cardiff City’s Danny Ward according to a report from Yorkshire Live.

The Terries need some new strikers after announcing their retain list a few weeks ago. They decided to release Elias Kachunga and Colin Quaner and while they still have Steve Mounie and Frazier Campbell, the club are wanting to get a new forward in to give them more options going forward. And in order to do so, they looking to the past.

This report states that Huddersfield are interested in signing Ward. This is a player that will be familiar to regulars at the John Smith’s Stadium. The 28-year-old striker played for the West Yorkshire club between the years of 2011 and 2015, though back then he was a winger. During his time at his next club Rotherham United, he would convert to being an out and out striker. His form there earned him the Player of the Season award and got him a big move to Cardiff City.

Despite being well-liked by head coach Neil Harris, Cardiff have decided to release Ward this summer, making him into one of the top free agents in the Sky Bet Championship. And Huddersfield will have a good advantage into any battle for his signature. Ward was born in nearby Bradford and it is reported that he is favouring any move that will bring him back his native Yorkshire. Being just a few miles from his home town, a move to Huddersfield would certainly fill that criteria for Ward.

