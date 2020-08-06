Ben Amos has signed a new one-year contract with Charlton Athletic as confirmed by the club website.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper came through the Manchester United academy, showing enough promise to be capped by the England U21s three times. He would only make one league appearance for United and spent most of his time out loan at clubs such as Hull City, Oldham Athletic and Carlisle United. His last loan was with Bolton Wanderers and he’d make that move permanent. He’d make 40 appearances for them but ended up out loan a lot again. Like with Bolton, his loan move to Charlton Athletic would become a permanent one.

Amos has spent most of his season on the bench, watching Dillon Phillips as he performed well despite the Addicks eventually being relegated. Despite that he is happy to stay and sign a new one year contract with the club where he will continue to challenge for a spot in the first team.

After the contract was signed, Amos said: “This will be my third season at the club and I’m very happy to be part of what will hopefully be a positive future.

“We’ve come through a lot as a group and there’s not many groups of players that could have done that, so that’s testament to what we have here at the club.

“Competition is great for everyone.

“I was obviously disappointed to not get games last year, but Dillon [Phillips] has done really well and I’ll look to improve every day as I always do.”

