West Bromwich Albion are set to pay Sporting Lisbon ‘ahead of schedule’ for Matheus Pereira following their financial boost upon promotion to the Premier League as reported by Record.

The Baggies were due to pay the remainder of the permanent fee for Pereira to the Portuguese club before Christmas but have now moved to pay a ‘large chunk’ of the fee earlier than expected due to their financial windfall of winning promotion.

The playmaker’s move was made permanent as he triggered a clause in his contract once he reached a certain number of appearances for the Midlands club.

West Brom had already paid €500k for the loan and with the buying clause now triggered, they must spend another €9.5m on a permanent deal for Pereira.

There have been reports that Pereira has already agreed personal terms with Albion and will sign a four-year-deal with the club once his signing has been official confirmed which is expected to be in the near future.

Pereira enjoyed a sensational first season in England scoring eight goals and weighing in with a whopping 20 assists in 43 Championship appearances.

The 24-year-old proved himself in one of the toughest leagues in the world and has been hailed by many as the best player in the division.

The news of West Brom paying ahead of schedule will be of comfort to their supporters with some getting a little concerned following news of delays in payment for their key figure.

West Brom will surely be looking to do further transfer business this summer as they aim to add reinforcements to their squad to ensure they are highly competitive in the top-flight next season.

Could Matheus Pereira play a key role for West Brom next season?