According to a report from the Evening Standard, Fulham are “pressing ahead” with their efforts to sign loan pair Harrison Reed and Harry Arter on permanent deals.

After securing their return to the Premier League, Fulham will now turn their attention to recruiting for life in the top-flight. Now, it has been claimed that the club are eyeing permanent deals for two of the team’s loan stars.

Midfielders Harrison Reed and Harry Arter both impressed while on loan at Craven Cottage. It is said that the Fulham loan pair are wanted back at the club for next season but on permanent deals this time around.

Southampton midfielder Reed is said to have told his parent club of his desire to play first-team football. Fulham are rumoured to be confident of striking an £8m deal for Reed ahead of next season.

As for Arter, Bournemouth’s relegation would mean he would be playing Championship again next season if he didn’t make a move away. The report states there was a £4m obligation to buy if he played a certain amount of games. The total has not been met but a deal could be struck regardless.

Reed played in 28 games across all competitions, scoring no goals but laying on two assists from midfield. As for Arter, he found the back of the net three times and provided one assist in 29 matches along the way.

