Speaking on his Hard Truth podcast, Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed that the club have received a bid of near £2m for star midfielder Jack Taylor.

Peterborough United are no strangers to receiving bids for their star players and it looks to be no different this summer. Posh hotshot Ivan Toney is almost certain to be on the move with a massive amount of transfer speculation surrounding his name.

Now, it has been revealed that another one of the club’s star players has been the subject of a hefty bid. Chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor was the subject of a near £2m bid from an unnamed club.

MacAnthony broke the news while discussing the club’s transfer policy regarding young, non-league players on his Hard Truth podcast. He said:

“The sweet spot as far as age is concerned is between 18-23 and Jack was 21. We knew he had had a great pedigree as he started at Chelsea so technically he was going to be good and he had played in the Football League with Barnet and Barnet are very good with young players.

“The question was how quickly he could make the step up to League One as the tempo of the training and the matches is much faster. But we spent close to a million on him and he helped transform last season.

“He was brilliant, one of our best players and already we’ve had a bid of just under £2 million for him this summer.”

Taylor has been impressive in Peterborough United’s midfield since signing from Barnet in January. In his 11 games for the club, the 22-year-old netted two goals and laid on two assists, starring in Darren Ferguson’s midfield prior to the season’s curtailment. He joined after becoming one of Barnet’s standout players for a rumoured £500k.

With plenty of the window left, it will be interesting to see if any more bids come in for Taylor. Posh fans, how much do you think Taylor is worth? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

