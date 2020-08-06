Speaking to Plymouth Live, Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed defender Lewis Page is on trial with the club after his release from Charlton Athletic.

Defender Lewis Page is a free agent after he was released by Charlton Athletic earlier this summer. Injuries damaged Page’s stint with the Addicks and now, he will be on the lookout for a new club as a free agent.

With Page available for nothing and free to negotiate with other clubs, Plymouth Argyle have moved to bring the defender in for a trial period. Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe confirmed that Page is currently with the club, saying that he has been “fantastic”.

Speaking to Plymouth Live about Page, Lowe said:

“Lewis has been fantastic. I spoke to his agent and he had a good recommendation from Johnnie Jackson at Charlton. Johnnie is a good friend of mine. He was on my (coaching) course with me.

“The lad has suffered with injuries but that’s a side we are obviously looking for. It’s well documented. Lewis has come in. He is with us this week and will play some part on Saturday, and then we will have a chat with him.

“He’s still only 24 so we thought we would get him in and have a look at him. He has done fantastic. He has done all of the pre-season so far since he has been here. He has not missed a day.



“We will have a look at him in the game (against Parkway) and then take it from there. Sometimes you have to get these type of lads in, and see what they are like and see what their fitness is like. He has been different class the boy so long may that continue.”

Page, 24, played 27 times for Charlton Athletic prior to his release. He joined the club from West Ham, where he came through the club’s youth academy, also spending a stint on loan with Coventry City.

With a trial at Plymouth well underway, it will be interesting to see if the club move to snap up him on a permanent basis ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. Would you like to see Page join Plymouth? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

